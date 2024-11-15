Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new coffee shop, which also serves ‘delicious hot main meals’, is set to open at Worthing Hospital.

Peabodys provides ‘fairtrade organic coffee, thoughtful food and natural juices – made with love since 1997’.

The business already has a coffee shop at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton – which is also run by the wider University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. This opened in the summer of 2023.

A spokesperson said: “Peabodys was recently acquired by Compass One, part of Compass Group UK & Ireland – the UK’s largest food and services provider.

"Peabodys offer at Worthing Hospital will include a selection of hot and cold breakfast options, and a variety of lunch choices, including a range of delicious hot main meals, hand stretched pizza, fresh egg pasta served with homemade sauces, and comforting soups.

"Alongside the hot food counter our coffee shop will serve a wide range of handmade toasted paninis, ciabattas and baguettes, mixed salads, fresh fruit, healthy yogurt pots and our signature raw smoothies.

“An assortment of freshly baked artisan pastries and exceptional cakes will also be available. Our organic coffee range, along with a variety of teas and blended seasonal drinks will have something for everyone.

"We pride ourselves on our range of products to meet dietary requirements and food preferences, offering vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, halal and kosher products.”

Claudia Mascino, managing director of Peabodys said, the passion is to ‘bring high street quality’ to the hospital environment and its patients, visitors and NHS staff.

She added: “I believe our artisan food and organic coffee have the power to bring joy and comfort to our customers, helping them to escape and enjoy a moment to relax.

"Our teams are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and offering a friendly space to appreciate our delicious food. I am excited to bring all of this to Worthing.”