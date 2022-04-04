New convenience store opens in Bognor Regis

A new One Stop Stores opened at 53 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, April 2, with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

A new One Stop opened in Bognor Regis on Saturday

Customers filled the aisles and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

The company said the new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.

One Stop, it said, has built its reputation on integrating stores within communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

Alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s Own Label range, which offers everything from fresh produce to household essentials.

Customers can take advantage of the £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.

The new store at One Stop Stores, 53 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, is open Monday to Saturday 6am until 9pm and Sunday 7am until 8pm.

Customers can withdraw cash, play the National Lottery and Health Lottery, pay their bills with PayPoint and enjoy a Robinsons Fruit Slush in store.

The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines.

