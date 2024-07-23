New cosmetics business to open in Eastbourne shopping centre
Rituals – a bath, body and home store – will open its doors in the Beacon on Wednesday, July 24.
Annemarie Forsyth, managing director of the brand, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re opening our very first store in the beautiful resort town of Eastbourne!
"We can’t wait to welcome you and introduce our amazing products to you.
"Our new store is packed with items designed to add something special to your everyday routine.
“With Eastbourne’s fantastic mix of indep endent and high street brands, we’re excited to join to offer an excellent experience and a fragrance to suit everyone.”
Whilst the store officially opens its doors tomorrow , Rituals will be celebrating its arrival in the Beacon with a ‘grand opening’ event on Saturday (July 27).
The ‘exciting’ launch will give residents the ch ance to nab exclusive offers and special gifts. The first 50 customers to make a purchase can get their hands on an exclusive goody bag, and anyone who spends more than £45 will receive a complimentary mono fragrance stick, according to Rituals.
Mark Powell, general manager of The Beacon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rituals to the shopping centre and the town.
“We have a fantastic mix of retail and leisure in the centre, and Rituals will fit in superbly well.
“It is great that they see Eastbourne as the right destination for their home and beauty products and we look forward to welcoming them when they open on July 24.”
Rituals will be located at unit 20 in the Beacon.
