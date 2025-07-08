New eatery set to open in Billingshurst

By Sarah Page
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
A new eatery is getting set to open in Billingshurst.

The eatery – known as Colairo’s – is planning to move into premises formerly occupied by Truffles Bakery in the village High Street.

An application for a premises licence has been made by Paul Colairo to Horsham District Council for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises.

The eatery, which is currently advertising for ‘food-loving passionate chefs’, plans to open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Thurday, as well as Saturday, and to open from 8am – 10pm on Fridays.

A new eatery is getting set to open on the site of the former Truffles Bakery in Billingshurst

Sunday opening hours are planned to be from 9am to 4pm.

In his application to the council, Paul Colairo says that it is planned to have a designated pet-friendly area. It is also planned to apply for a pavement licence to allow food and drink to be consumed outside the premises.

