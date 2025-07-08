New eatery set to open in Billingshurst

A new eatery is getting set to open in Billingshurst.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eatery – known as Colairo’s – is planning to move into premises formerly occupied by Truffles Bakery in the village High Street.

An application for a premises licence has been made by Paul Colairo to Horsham District Council for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eatery, which is currently advertising for ‘food-loving passionate chefs’, plans to open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Thurday, as well as Saturday, and to open from 8am – 10pm on Fridays.

A new eatery is getting set to open on the site of the former Truffles Bakery in Billingshurst

Sunday opening hours are planned to be from 9am to 4pm.

In his application to the council, Paul Colairo says that it is planned to have a designated pet-friendly area. It is also planned to apply for a pavement licence to allow food and drink to be consumed outside the premises.