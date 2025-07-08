New eatery set to open in Billingshurst
The eatery – known as Colairo’s – is planning to move into premises formerly occupied by Truffles Bakery in the village High Street.
An application for a premises licence has been made by Paul Colairo to Horsham District Council for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises.
The eatery, which is currently advertising for ‘food-loving passionate chefs’, plans to open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Thurday, as well as Saturday, and to open from 8am – 10pm on Fridays.
Sunday opening hours are planned to be from 9am to 4pm.
In his application to the council, Paul Colairo says that it is planned to have a designated pet-friendly area. It is also planned to apply for a pavement licence to allow food and drink to be consumed outside the premises.
