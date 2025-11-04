New eatery set to open in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:15 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025
A new eatery is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.

The Bok Shop – which specialises in fried chicken dishes – is to open soon in Piries Place opposite the Everyman Cinema.

The company behind the eatery chain says: “Bok Shop is a fried chicken and vegan fried Chick'n joint. Inspired by London style fried chicken culture, the menu is a balance of contemporary and nostalgic street style food, cooked with fresh and homemade ingredients. Founded in Brighton, 2017, we’re no ordinary chicken shop!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With influences from Asia, Southern United States and London, we collaborated with published chef Adam O’Shepherd to offer a classic chicken shop menu with a ‘Bok Shop’ twist.

A new eatery is set to open in Piries Place, Horsham. Photo: Visit Horshamplaceholder image
A new eatery is set to open in Piries Place, Horsham. Photo: Visit Horsham

"We spent 12 months prior to the opening of our Brighton site developing our menu. These 12 months involved testing and tweaking recipes and cooking techniques.

"We cook using state of the art Henny Penny pressure fryers which lock in moisture and flavour every single drop. Our mission is simple; to cook ethical, tasty, homemade fried chicken.”

In a video released ahead of the Horsham opening, the company says the Horsham venue will be open seven days a week but has not yet released its opening date.

Related topics:LondonBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice