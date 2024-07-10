Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new garden building show site has opened in West Sussex.

Specialist garden building retailer Tiger – part of the Woodlands Home & Garden Group – has launched its new site at Pulborough Garden Centre.

It features a wide range of garden buildings including high-quality sheds, summerhouses, log cabins, and modular garden rooms.

All Tiger buildings are handmade in their Yorkshire workshops using sustainably sourced high-grade timber and come with a 20-year guarantee.

Tiger spokesperson Sam Jenkinson said: “The Pulborough show site is the perfect location for our new store – based in a popular, thriving garden centre.