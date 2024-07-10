New garden building show site opens in West Sussex
Specialist garden building retailer Tiger – part of the Woodlands Home & Garden Group – has launched its new site at Pulborough Garden Centre.
It features a wide range of garden buildings including high-quality sheds, summerhouses, log cabins, and modular garden rooms.
All Tiger buildings are handmade in their Yorkshire workshops using sustainably sourced high-grade timber and come with a 20-year guarantee.
Tiger spokesperson Sam Jenkinson said: “The Pulborough show site is the perfect location for our new store – based in a popular, thriving garden centre.
“The new team have a great track record in retail with a high level of expertise and exceptional service. We’re delighted to be working with them to welcome customers across West Sussex and beyond and we’re confident that shoppers looking for a new shed, summerhouse, log cabin or insulated garden room will be impressed by our range and quality.”
