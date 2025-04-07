New Greek coffee shop to open in Worthing

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 17:12 BST
Signs have gone up for a new coffee shop in Worthing town centre

Il Foxo, a Greek speciality café, is set to open in Montague Place, in the space that was The Loft barbershop next door to Costa Coffee.

It appears Il Foxo already has a sister branch in Havant, which on its Instagram page says it sells ‘the best coffee, loose leaf tea, feta pies, spinach pies, freddo cappuccino, freddo espresso…’.

Many changes are happening in Worthing town centre. Last week, just a few doors down from what will be Il Foxo, it was revealed Donchevi Kitchen and Bar had closed for good. And just around the corner, Roly’s Fudge Pantry also closed down last month.

Greek coffee shop Il Foxo is set to open in WorthingGreek coffee shop Il Foxo is set to open in Worthing
The news comes as Worthing’s town centre manager said she is fearing for the future of the high street due to constant roadworks, which she feels is putting off visitors.

Hannah Manzaroli – manager of the Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) – said the organisation is ‘having no end of problems’ with the Worthing Heat Network that is been installed.

Ms Manzaroli said low-carbon energy company Hemiko – which was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – has amended and delayed some of their plans ‘with no consultation’.

There has also been other positive hospitality news this week, as it was revealed popular restaurant CrabShack has been named the Best Sussex Restaurant. And Sussex chain The Flour Pot Bakery, which has cafés in Worthing, won the Best Brews & Bakes category at the same awards event, the 2025 BRAVO Awards.

