New hair and beauty salon gets set to open in Horsham
The salon – Maria Charles – will be situated in North Street opposite the Black Jug pub.
The company is run by owners Tyler Wootton and Yasmine Smith who already have a successful hair and beauty salon in Three Bridges Road in Crawley.
"It’s expansion for us,” said Tyler. “We’re in the middle of renovations at the moment but we aim to open by the end of November.”
The Crawley salon has been in business for the past five years and employs around 20 staff. “We will probably have about seven staff at the Horsham salon to start with,” said Tyler.
As well as offering a full range of hair and beauty treatments – “We make sure that you walk out of our salon looking great and feeling confident as ever” – the salon offers customers an exclusive head spa treatment which combines advanced scalp care techniques with a soothing massage.
It also offers three different laser treatments: hair removal, tattoo removal and carbon facials.
In addition, it runs the Maria Charles Academy which offers stylists specialist training in a range of treatments including gel nails, dermaplaning, microblading and more.
