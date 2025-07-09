New hair salon revealed as opening in place of Worthing shop that closed last month

An eco hairdressers is set to open in the heart of Worthing town centre.

Cuttlefish eco salon will take up the unit formerly occupied by Emporium Worthing, in Warwick Street. Emporium Worthing closed its physical store in June and had a party to celebrate, but still operates online.

Cuttlefish already has salons in Brighton, Lewes and Hove. On its website it says ‘our independent, eco-friendly salons offer a bespoke experience in a relaxed environment.’

It adds: “We are eco conscious in our choices and are committed to sourcing products that are vegan and environmentally friendly.”

For more information, see https://www.cuttlefishecosalons.com/