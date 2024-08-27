New Hastings café opens it doors
The Market Café Ore opened on August 19 and is based in Old London Road.
The new eatery is owned by the same team that runs The Market Café Bexhill in Terminus Road.
Kelly Ramsay, assistant manager, said the venue offers bespoke breakfasts with six items for £8 and children’s meals for just £5.
She said: “We started in St Andrew’s Market in 2016 then we got a really lovely little café open in Bexhill in Terminus Road. This café came along in Ore and we decided to buy it.”
Kelly said the café was very busy throughout the first week after opening.
She added: “We offer breakfasts and do a small selection of dinners here but in Bexhill we do a bigger selection. We also do sandwiches and offer a delivery service. You can get a six-item breakfast with a tea, coffee, orange juice, bread and butter all for £8. It’s all create your own and is not a set breakfast.
“Our main meals are £8.95, which I think is quite reasonably priced. We offer scampi and chips, ham, egg and chips and sausage and mash and vegetables. It helps people who are obviously struggling.
“We also do a kid’s meal for a fiver and we have quite a few mums bring their children in here to get a hot meal for £5, which is quite cheap these days.”
Kelly said she ‘loved’ the customers who come to the café.
She added a lot of the regulars have been visiting since 2016 when the business first started out.
