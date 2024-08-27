Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe has opened its doors in Hastings.

The Market Café Ore opened on August 19 and is based in Old London Road.

The new eatery is owned by the same team that runs The Market Café Bexhill in Terminus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Ramsay, assistant manager, said the venue offers bespoke breakfasts with six items for £8 and children’s meals for just £5.

The Market Cafe in Ore, Hastings

She said: “We started in St Andrew’s Market in 2016 then we got a really lovely little café open in Bexhill in Terminus Road. This café came along in Ore and we decided to buy it.”

Kelly said the café was very busy throughout the first week after opening.

She added: “We offer breakfasts and do a small selection of dinners here but in Bexhill we do a bigger selection. We also do sandwiches and offer a delivery service. You can get a six-item breakfast with a tea, coffee, orange juice, bread and butter all for £8. It’s all create your own and is not a set breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our main meals are £8.95, which I think is quite reasonably priced. We offer scampi and chips, ham, egg and chips and sausage and mash and vegetables. It helps people who are obviously struggling.

The Market Cafe in Ore, Hastings

“We also do a kid’s meal for a fiver and we have quite a few mums bring their children in here to get a hot meal for £5, which is quite cheap these days.”

Kelly said she ‘loved’ the customers who come to the café.

She added a lot of the regulars have been visiting since 2016 when the business first started out.