A new takeaway in Hastings town centre is hoping to expand to meet customer demand just two months after opening.

Thai in Town, based in Queen’s Arcade, opened in November and said the response from the public from the start for its Thai culinary dishes has been ‘overwhelming’.

It currently has four full-time staff but is aiming to expand its team and launch a new click and collect service soon.

It’s owner spent several months looking for a premises in town to launch its takeaway business and came across Queen’s Arcade ‘by chance’.

New Thai In Town takeaway in Queens Arcade, Hastings.

Nathapon Wongtreenatrkoon, the takeaway shop’s owner, said: “We opened in late November 2022 after a long delay in getting planning permission. Our application generated nearly 500 messages of support on the planning website.

"We are a group of Thais who love cooking authentic Thai food. Our menu is small but we are proud of everything we cook. Pad Thai, stir-fry minced pork and basil and chicken fried rice are our top three bestsellers. Having said this, we keep running out of beef massaman every day. It’s become even more popular in recent weeks.

"Having spent nearly six months looking for a location in Hastings, we came across Queen’s Arcade by chance. The shop unit wasn’t for rent at the time but a business owner nearby told us about this location. We like the fact that it’s under cover and that our customers can shelter from the rain and wind while waiting for their food. It also means we can provide some indoor seating for customers.

“The response from the public has been overwhelming from the start. We had people queuing up every day for a week when we first opened. It’s been steady ever since and Friday and Saturday are busier than normal. The arcade closes on Sunday but we hope that might change in the future.

