New homeware shop to open 'soon' in Horsham town centre
The shop – on the West Street corner of Swan Walk shopping centre – is planning to sell homeware items.
Local residents have been speculating on social media which company will run the shop – many suggesting that it will be B&M.
However, commercial property specialists Crickmay, who are dealing with the lease of the store, say it will not be B&M.
Meanwhile signs have gone up in the window of the former Wilko store saying: 'Your local Home Store, opening soon. Household, curtains, kitchenware, luggage, bedding, rugs, electricals.'
Crickmay spokesman Jonathan Mack said: “We have agreed for a temporary tenant to take occupation whilst we continue to market in the hope of attracting a longer-term tenant.
"This helps to cover the landlord’s void costs but more importantly makes the area more vibrant for the surrounding retailers and improves footfall etc.”
