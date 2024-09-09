A new shop is to open ‘soon’ on the site of the former Wilko store in Horsham.

The shop – on the West Street corner of Swan Walk shopping centre – is planning to sell homeware items.

Local residents have been speculating on social media which company will run the shop – many suggesting that it will be B&M.

However, commercial property specialists Crickmay, who are dealing with the lease of the store, say it will not be B&M.

Meanwhile signs have gone up in the window of the former Wilko store saying: 'Your local Home Store, opening soon. Household, curtains, kitchenware, luggage, bedding, rugs, electricals.'

Crickmay spokesman Jonathan Mack said: “We have agreed for a temporary tenant to take occupation whilst we continue to market in the hope of attracting a longer-term tenant.

"This helps to cover the landlord’s void costs but more importantly makes the area more vibrant for the surrounding retailers and improves footfall etc.”