Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Author Natasha Murray has launched a new Horsham emporium promising peace and fun.

Natty Noo Designs is in the Carfax selling books, arts and crafts and pre-loved books plus clothing – on the site of a former milk shake shop which was previously a butcher’s. Natasha’s new venture also includes a healing centre.

“I have travelled the world looking for the perfect place to set up a bookshop and English tea shop. I have been to Africa, America, Canada and Barbados and finally found the perfect shop on the Carfax.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha is offering a non-fiction section, a children's section, a teen section and an adult section. With four floors, there will also be an area to design your own T-shirt.

Natasha Murray (contributed pic)

“The ground floor is dedicated to books, crafts and Natty Noo clothing and pre-loved clothing. The second floor will be an art gallery and crystal sales area and the top floor is a meditation room and healing centre. So much in a little shop but so much fun will be had. I hope to have author book signings and craft demonstrations every day.

“I am an author and I've always wanted my books in a book shop but it's quite hard to get in somewhere like Waterstones if you are an independent publisher so I just thought the perfect job for me would be to set up a little book shop and I've found the perfect place.

“It is where the market takes place and it's really busy. Horsham's got families and children and older people. All of them love books and reading which is lovely. People still read which is great but as well as that, I am supplementing it all by diversifying. I sell shelf space to local artisans and artists and craftspeople. I sell their wares for them and I'm also doing pre-loved clothes. People bring their quality clothes and I sell them for them on a 50-50 basis. It's like an emporium. Somebody called it an emporium and I like the idea of that. It's a little bit of everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm also opening a holistic healing centre at the top. People can come in and have an alternative cure to ailments or maybe anxiety or depression. My calling is to help people. It makes my soul so happy. And I don't actually need to be with someone. I can connect with their energy block, the unwanted blocks and their trapped emotions and they can heal quite quickly after that. We all have pools of energy and I can just connect with that energy and clear the pathways. My services are free and there will be healing clinics but some healers here may charge for their services.”