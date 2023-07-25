A new Horsham business offering handmade embroidered baby clothes and accessories is to officially launch tomorrow (Wednesday).

Martin Designs offers a selection of personalised sleep suits, bibs, blankets and accesories which, the company says, make perfect gifts for new parents or special occasions.

The online business – at www.martindesigns.co.uk – is the brainchild of new mum Emma Martin who founded the company after noticing a gap in the market for quality, local, personalised and affordable gift options.

She says that the company produces quality garments to last with unique designs – and every piece handmade to order at the business’s studio in Southwater. It also offers free local delivery.

New Horsham business Martin Designs is offering handmade personalised baby clothing and accessories. Photo contributed

“Having recently become a mother myself, I see the value more than ever in showing your love through beautiful gifting and celebrating those precious, fleeting moments that matter,” said Emma.