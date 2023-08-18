A new, interactive toy shop is set to open in Worthing.

Whirligig Toy Shop – which has branches in Chichester and Brighton – will open its third Sussex store in Warwick Street tomorrow (Saturday, August 19).

Peter Allinson, director of Whirligig Toys Limited, said the independent toy shop ‘specialises in things to make and do’ – including model making, arts and crafts, traditional family games and ‘things that really engage children’.

“We started in 2012, in Brighton, before opening shops in Chichester, Tunbridge Wells, Canterbury and now Worthing,” Peter said.

"It's been a real success story. We are the largest independent toy retailer in the country.

“People really like what we do. We offer really unusual things - you won't find Barbie and LEGO in our shop. It's more for smaller companies who are unusual and have really good designed toys and activities that engage children.”

Peter said there was ‘absolutely’ a gap in the market for this type of shop, adding: “Most toy shops in the country focus on zero to three-year-olds but we focus on six to 12-year-olds.

"I used to be a primary school teacher a long time ago. That's the age group I taught.

"Kids of that age have more tenacity, dexterity and can get involved in things far more. We do a really good range of things for kids to use their skills and learn new ones.

"It’s an unusual concept and, in Worthing, no one is doing anything like this at all. We are completely new to the party.”

The opening of a new retail shop will be a boost to the high street.

"People say retail and the high street is dead but it's not," Peter said. “Customers love the high street.

“What's dead is boring retail. What we are doing is interactive and something new.

“We've had loads of feedback from people who know our Brighton and Chichester shops and are so glad to see us come to Worthing.

"We have recruited a great team of five people already established and ready to start. We will be open 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.”

A launch party is being held this evening (Friday, August 18), with staff running toy demonstrations and giving out free gifts to every child attending.

Peter added: “We will be showing our unique range of ‘things to make and do’ to the people of Worthing.”

1 . Opening of the Whirligig Toy Shop in Worthing A new, independent toy shop tailored towards children aged between six and 12 is set to open in Warwick Street, Worthing Photo: Whirligig Toy Shop

2 . Opening of the Whirligig Toy Shop in Worthing A new, independent toy shop tailored towards children aged between six and 12 is set to open in Warwick Street, Worthing Photo: Whirligig Toy Shop

3 . Opening of the Whirligig Toy Shop in Worthing A new, independent toy shop tailored towards children aged between six and 12 is set to open in Warwick Street, Worthing Photo: Whirligig Toy Shop

4 . Opening of the Whirligig Toy Shop in Worthing A new, independent toy shop tailored towards children aged between six and 12 is set to open in Warwick Street, Worthing Photo: Whirligig Toy Shop