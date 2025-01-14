New Indian takeaway to open in Worthing
A sign has gone up advertising a new Indian take-away.
The Taste of Kerala is said to be ‘coming soon’ to Teville Road, in the space formerly occupied by Nice View Chinese takeaway.
The board outside the business gives no other details, and there does not appear to be a website or Facebook group set up for it yet.
The only clue to the incoming takeaway, is that the sign says it will be an ‘authentic simple south Indian kitchen’.
