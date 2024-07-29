New Italian eatery opens in village near Horsham
BOTA – Bang on Take Away – is based at Lintot Square in Southwater and specialises in home-made Italian cuisine.
As well as takeaways, the eatery is also operating deliveries in the local area.
Its menu includes a range of starters including Calamari fritti, fried squid with tartare sauce and lemon slice; and Formaggio fritto, fried cheese with salad and cranberry compote.
Mains include a range of pasta dishes such as Fiocchi pere e gorgonzola, fresh pasta filled with pear and gorgonzola served with rocket and balsamic drizzle.
There are also a number of chicken dishes, along with a variety of pizzas, burgers and Sunday roasts including roast rib of beef, roast lamb, roast pork and roast chicken, all served with home-made Yorshire pudding, vegetables and roast potatoes.
There is also home-made gelato on offer.
Customers have already taken to social media to express ‘delight’ at the takeaway’s opening.
