A new Italian eatery has opened in a village near Horsham.

BOTA – Bang on Take Away – is based at Lintot Square in Southwater and specialises in home-made Italian cuisine.

As well as takeaways, the eatery is also operating deliveries in the local area.

Its menu includes a range of starters including Calamari fritti, fried squid with tartare sauce and lemon slice; and Formaggio fritto, fried cheese with salad and cranberry compote.

Mains include a range of pasta dishes such as Fiocchi pere e gorgonzola, fresh pasta filled with pear and gorgonzola served with rocket and balsamic drizzle.

There are also a number of chicken dishes, along with a variety of pizzas, burgers and Sunday roasts including roast rib of beef, roast lamb, roast pork and roast chicken, all served with home-made Yorshire pudding, vegetables and roast potatoes.

There is also home-made gelato on offer.