BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

New Lancing fish and chip shop donates food to residents in need

Staff at a new fish and chip shop in Lancing have given away free food to local residents in need.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

Crispy Cod, which opened in North Road in June, prides itself on supporting the community ‘during hard times’.

On Tuesday (August 29), Sahin Saglam bought £100 worth of food from the local supermarket and left it on a table outside the restaurant, alongside a sign which read: ‘For people in need’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's a very good community but people don't seem united,” Sahin said.

Most Popular
Sahin Saglam bought £100 worth of food from the local supermarket and left it on a table outside the restaurant, alongside a sign which read: ‘For people in need’. Photo: Crispy CodSahin Saglam bought £100 worth of food from the local supermarket and left it on a table outside the restaurant, alongside a sign which read: ‘For people in need’. Photo: Crispy Cod
Sahin Saglam bought £100 worth of food from the local supermarket and left it on a table outside the restaurant, alongside a sign which read: ‘For people in need’. Photo: Crispy Cod

“We wanted to do something like this to help people out as everyone is struggling. We want to see if other businesses will get involved.

"It's something we could end up doing every week.

"I am a believer of if you give to people, God always gives it back to you in some way.

"That's the way I've been brought up, I've always given to people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To be honest, five, six years ago, I didn't have anything. But I'd give whatever I had to people. I’d give away my last £20.

"Now luckily, I have a family, a business and a little kid now.”

Sahin said ‘every little bit of help matters’ to those struggling financially and unable to put food on the table.

The business owner said the give-away from a success with all the items taken away, adding: “It's something we hope will start a trend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The price of food at the moment is horrible so we will do what we can to help.

"We've been open about two months and business has been very good so far. We are doing deliveries and offer gluten free food as well.”

Related topics:Lancing