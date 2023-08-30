Staff at a new fish and chip shop in Lancing have given away free food to local residents in need.

Crispy Cod, which opened in North Road in June, prides itself on supporting the community ‘during hard times’.

On Tuesday (August 29), Sahin Saglam bought £100 worth of food from the local supermarket and left it on a table outside the restaurant, alongside a sign which read: ‘For people in need’.

"It's a very good community but people don't seem united,” Sahin said.

“We wanted to do something like this to help people out as everyone is struggling. We want to see if other businesses will get involved.

"It's something we could end up doing every week.

"I am a believer of if you give to people, God always gives it back to you in some way.

"That's the way I've been brought up, I've always given to people.

"To be honest, five, six years ago, I didn't have anything. But I'd give whatever I had to people. I’d give away my last £20.

"Now luckily, I have a family, a business and a little kid now.”

Sahin said ‘every little bit of help matters’ to those struggling financially and unable to put food on the table.

The business owner said the give-away from a success with all the items taken away, adding: “It's something we hope will start a trend.

"The price of food at the moment is horrible so we will do what we can to help.