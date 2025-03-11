Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar has opened at 40 Marine Parade in Worthing.

Described on its Facebook page as Worthing's ‘top alternative music establishment’, the new business opened its doors on Monday evening (March 10). It offers ‘good food, refreshing drinks, lively music, and a chill atmosphere’.

“Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar is a unique establishment that caters to fans of rock and heavy metal music,” the business website states.

"We offer a varied food menu including vegan and gluten free options, as well as a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including signature cocktails, in a lively and energetic atmosphere.

"Our venue hosts regular events such as themed nights, karaoke, live bands, acoustic performances, and trivia nights, providing a hub for the local rock and metal community to gather and enjoy their favourite genres.”

The venue is open seven days a week – 12pm to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and 12pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Business director Carl Quanstrom said: “I wanted to have my own place of some variety.

"I've gone through various ideas – I wanted a Mexican restaurant / diner type thing.

"I settled on the idea for a music bar because they don't have anything like that here at the moment.

"I was in bands when I was youngster and I was a chef for about eight years. After that I've worked in healthcare and now I'm doing business administration and business management.”

Carl said there are eight members of staff at the venue.

He explained: “We're trying to do something different. We've got quite a large food venue and a decent cocktail menu.

“It's more of a place where people can come to eat, drink, socialise and listen to music that they like. We'll play loud music, but not so loud that you can’t have conversations.

"We'll have various themed nights, where we'll focus on certain genres. So for example, I've got an emo night coming up, I've got an 80s glam metal night coming up, pretty much anything is on the cards.

"Rock and metal is such a wide genre, so they're literally anything from early 50s rock and roll right up to modern day.”

Carl said up to 50 people attended the opening event on Monday evening.

"I never expected it to go anywhere [but we had a great response] online,” he added.

"I knew that there was an alternative scene at Worthing, but it's much bigger than I ever thought it was.

"We'll be doing a range of events, so we've got things like quiz nights, rock, karaoke, rock and metal. Thhere's a range of rock and metal songs, very specific to the people that will be coming in here.”

Friday, March 21 will be the first monthly Rockaoke night and people are encouraged to ‘let us know which songs you want to see available’.

The food menu is available online at soundcheckbars.co.uk/food-menu. The list of drinks can be found at soundcheckbars.co.uk/drinks-menu.

To book, visit soundcheckbars.co.uk/bookings

1 . Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar Carl Quanstrom and his team at the Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar Described on its Facebook page as Worthing's ‘top alternative music establishment’, the new business opened its doors on Monday evening (March 10) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar The new business will offer ‘good food, refreshing drinks, lively music, and a chill atmosphere’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar The venue is open seven days a week – 12pm to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and 12pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Eddie Mitchell