New location for Worthing restaurant is revealed – well, almost

A fine dining restaurant in Worthing that’s on the move has revealed where it will be based next.

Tern restaurant, which is currently based on Worthing Pier, announced earlier this month that it would be taking on a new, permanent premises but didn’t say where.

It then teased more details about what the space would look like, and this morning it put out more information on its Facebook page.

Tern will take up a unit in Warwick Street – but it still hasn’t given the exact address.

The Facebook post reads: “Morning all! Anybody want some more news?

“We’re excited. We know you’re all dying for the full property reveal, and believe us when we say that we are too! While the exact address will have to wait a little while longer, (and we have plenty more to share with you before then) today it’s time to narrow it down a little bit more!

“When we were considering our options, we were faced with where we would ideally want to be placed, vs the reality of properties that were available. As I’m sure you all know, those two considerations don’t always align. We looked into several options. And then, as if by miracle, we were put into contact with an agent who not only had a dream premesis, but it was also in our dream location.

“So it is with the most genuine excitement, that we are able to share with you that our new home will be on none other than…

Warwick Street!

“Worthing’s most buzzing hub of independent creativity! Undoubtedly this beautiful historical town street is the natural home for what we have planned!

“We will be keeping you very up to date, with everything just as soon as we possibly can. Safe to say, planning is well underway, and we can’t wait to share our next steps with you.

“You know the drill, you can keep up to date by joining our newsletter or by turning alerts on for our posts!

“For now… J+S”

Tern, run by three-time rosette-winning chef Johnny Stanford, currently operates out of the front part of the first-floor space in the southern pavilion, which is home to Perch on the Pier.

Johnny and the team said they were grateful for the two years they had spent on the pier, but last week said they were ready to move on, adding: “Over that time we’ve grown, and have reached the inevitable point where the space which once felt like everything, now feels like just the beginning. It’s time for the next step for us, and it’s going to be a good one!”