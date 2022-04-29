New Lululemon leisure and sports clothing shop opens in Brighton

A popular international sports and leisure clothing chain has opened a branch in Brighton.

By Steve Holloway
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:23 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:36 pm

Today (Friday April 29) Lululemon opened for business in North Street within the Hanningtons Estate site of the former Hanningtons store.

It’s the group’s 20th lstore in the UK and features ‘products for all genders’.

There will also be store ambassadors for yoga, running and training.

On the previous evening Lululemon staff hosted a Community and PR dinner at Rockwater in Hove, with key community members and press to celebrate the stores arrival in Brighton.

SEE ALSO: Three Brighton businesses named among Uk’s top 50 best independent shops

SUS-220429-152256001
