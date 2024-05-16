New Mexican restaurant set to open in Horsham
A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in Horsham town centre.
La Bamba restaurant in Market Square is staging its opening night on May 26.
People who want to attend the opening event are being asked to contact the restaurant for reservations.
The opening night will include a live DJ and and complimentary mini tacos and burrito canapes for guests.
La Bamba is on the site of the former Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse which closed last August after a fire broke out in the premises.