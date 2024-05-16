Getting ready to open - La Bamba Mexican restaurant in Market Square, Horsham

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in Horsham town centre.

La Bamba restaurant in Market Square is staging its opening night on May 26.

People who want to attend the opening event are being asked to contact the restaurant for reservations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening night will include a live DJ and and complimentary mini tacos and burrito canapes for guests.