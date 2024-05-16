New Mexican restaurant set to open in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 16th May 2024, 11:36 BST
Getting ready to open - La Bamba Mexican restaurant in Market Square, HorshamGetting ready to open - La Bamba Mexican restaurant in Market Square, Horsham
Getting ready to open - La Bamba Mexican restaurant in Market Square, Horsham
A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in Horsham town centre.

La Bamba restaurant in Market Square is staging its opening night on May 26.

People who want to attend the opening event are being asked to contact the restaurant for reservations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? New wine bar to open in Sussex village

Free prom dresses and suits on offer to Horsham school leavers

The opening night will include a live DJ and and complimentary mini tacos and burrito canapes for guests.

La Bamba is on the site of the former Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse which closed last August after a fire broke out in the premises.

Related topics:Sussex