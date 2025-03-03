New minimarket set to open in Worthing

A new minimarket selling snacks and vapes is opening in Broadwater.

Signage has gone up for B.Water Minimarket in Broadwater Street West, which says it will stock vapes, sweets, drinks, crisps and snacks.

It will be in the unit previously occupied by Kardinal Independent Living, which closed last year.

