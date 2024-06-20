Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new multi-use entertainment complex is being planned to open in Horsham.

A company called Tenpin Ltd is seeking approval from Horsham District Council to convert the former Rec Rooms on the edge of Horsham Park.

It proposes to create a multi-use centre to include, among other things, a new tenpin bowling alley, games area, laser tag, karaoke rooms and escape rooms.

Tenpin says it has lodged its planning application after discussions with the district council, which owns the site, following the recent closure of the Rec Rooms indoor skating arena and the Clubhouse Bar and Grill.

A new multi-use leisure complex is being proposed for the former Rec Rooms site on the edge of Horsham Park

The Rec Rooms were advertised for lease by commercial property specialists Crickmay back in February.

A previous bowling alley at the Rec Rooms closed in 2021 after operating for 23 years with the then-owners declaring it ‘the end of an era.’

The building later went on to become an ice rink and latterly an indoor skating arena.

Agents for Tenpin – one of the largest ten-pin bowling brands in the UK – point out in a statement to the council, that the council’s own policy outlines that Horsham town is the ‘primary economic and cultural centre in the district and the wider economic area and the prosperity of Horsham town will be promoted in order to maintain and strengthen its role. Development within the built up area will be permitted where inter alia it contributes to the economy of the town and to the evening economy through the provision of a range of leisure uses.’