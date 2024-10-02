New nail bar to open in Worthing town centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A poster has gone up to advertise a new nail bar opening in Worthing town centre.
The new business will be located at 96 Montague Street, in the premises previously occupied by Ding Tea. Ding tea was a bubble tea shop that closed down earlier this year.
Not much is known about the new business, as so far the poster only says ‘Nails coming soon. Get big offer’.
The news comes after nearby business Yours clothing closed for good on Saturday. The plus-size clothing store in Montague Street shut for the last time on September 28.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.