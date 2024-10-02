New nail bar to open in Worthing town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A poster has gone up to advertise a new nail bar opening in Worthing town centre.

The new business will be located at 96 Montague Street, in the premises previously occupied by Ding Tea. Ding tea was a bubble tea shop that closed down earlier this year.

Not much is known about the new business, as so far the poster only says ‘Nails coming soon. Get big offer’.

The news comes after nearby business Yours clothing closed for good on Saturday. The plus-size clothing store in Montague Street shut for the last time on September 28.