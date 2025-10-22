New pizza restaurant and take-away to open in Worthing

A new pizza restaurant and take-away is set to open in Worthing.

Signage for Square Pizza Stop in Field Place Parade, in The Strand, Goring, is already up and a sign on the door shows it has applied to Worthing Borough Council for a license to sell late-night refreshment from 11pm to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

According to the Square Pizza Stop website, it will serve pizzas, burger, chicken and fries. Diners can book a table to eat in or take their food away.

The website adds: “[We are] passionate about crafting unforgettable taste food experiences that celebrate the diversity of tasty traditional flavors. Our chefs meticulously blend traditional recipes with innovative techniques ensuring each dish is a masterpiece of flavor and presentation.

"From vibrant spices to fresh locally sourced ingredients every detail is thoughtfully curated to delight our guests. Nestled in the heart of the city our takeaway offers a warm and inviting atmosphere where friends and family can gather to savor the joys of good food and great company.”

It goes on to say: “Join us at Square Pizza Stop and let your taste buds embark on a journey around the world. Whether you are taking away our commitment to excellence and passion for great food will ensure a memorable experience. Thank you for choosing Square Pizza Stop where traditional flavors come together to create something truly special.”

An opening date is not yet known. See https://squarepizzastop.co.uk/ for more information.