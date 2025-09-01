New pizza restaurant to open in Worthing

A new pizza restaurant is opening in the town centre.

The shop frontage has gone up for Crispizza in Liverpool Road, in what was the Dharma Wellbeing Clinic and before that Hays Travel and Thomas Cook. It is next to Barclays.

A web address on the shop front does not yet appear to have been activated, so not much is yet known about the business.

The sign says it will serve ‘Crispy pizza, and more, at the counter’ and that it is ‘take away (or eat in if not in a hurry)’.