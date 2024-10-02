Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest addition to Worthing’s vibrant collection of food businesses is ‘opening soon’.

The Real Pizza Company, a small Sussex chain of pizza take-away stores, will open its latest branch at 68-70 Broadwater Road in the space previously occupied by Brandon Tool Hire.

Signage advertising the new branch says it will be ‘opening soon’, while passers-by saw a pizza oven being installed last month.

The Real Pizza Company is opening soon in Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM

The Real Pizza Company currently has stores in four other West Sussex locations – Crawley, Copthorn, East Grinstead and Horsham, as well as a mobile pizza van.

Its website reads: “Established in 2012, we started making wood fired pizzas for small villages using our bespoke mobile pizza trailer. Over the years we have evolved our pizzas and techniques to supply an ever-growing demand for good quality food in the local area.”

Pizzas on the menu include all the classic combinations, as well as ‘RPC Favourites’ which include Gruffalo – pesto base, goats cheese, courgette, caramelised onion; Five a Day – spinach, sun blushed tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, parmesan; and Chicken Carbonara – garlic and creme fraiche base, chicken, mushrooms, bacon, red onion, grana padano.

For more information, see the firm’s website.