New pop-up gallery to open in Chichester

The former site of Comics Games and Coffee in North Street will be transformed into gallery in the coming weeks.

A sign has appeared in the shop’s window announcing the arrival of Artisans Gallery.

It says that a pop-up gallery and gift shop will open from August to December this year and has called for local painters, printmakers, glass artists, jewellers, silversmiths, textile artists, ceramicists and potters to come forward and show off their works and wares.

There are 20 spaces available to rent including shelves, walls spaces and a cabinet.

The shop will be taking a five per cent commission on sales and also requires a one-day-per-week staffing commitment.

Anyone interested should get in touch by emailing [email protected]