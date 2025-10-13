New premises licence sought for village shop near Horsham

A new premises licence is being sought for a village shop near Horsham.

Desidev Enterprises have lodged an application with Horsham District Council to enable Faygate Village Store in Durrants Drive, Faygate, to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The store is open from Monday to Sunday from 7am – 11pm.

