A new premium clothing shop is set to open its doors in Eastbourne’s town centre.

Premium British lifestyle brand, Crew Clothing, has announced the opening of its first prime retail space in Eastbourne, with doors opening on December 7.

Nestled within The Beacon shopping centre, the new 985 square foot space will create seven new jobs in the area.

Ahead of the festive period, shoppers will be invited to explore the brand’s very latest collections which include partywear, winter style essentials and gifts for all. Crew’s team of staff will be on hand to welcome shoppers with an array of celebratory offers, including an exclusive gift with purchases over £75.00.

In addition, customers who shop in store from the opening on December 6 through to January 7 will automatically be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the 2024 Rothesay International tennis tournament.

The new Eastbourne store opens its doors on Crew Clothing’s 30th anniversary, following years of presence at Rothesay International Tennis Tournament.

The brand has been official merchandise partner at the tournament since 2019. The Arndale location provides an exciting addition to Crew’s ‘extensive high street portfolio; strengthening its connection to the south of England and its affiliation with British sport.’

