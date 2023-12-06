BREAKING

New premium clothing shop set to open in Eastbourne

A new premium clothing shop is set to open its doors in Eastbourne’s town centre.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Premium British lifestyle brand, Crew Clothing, has announced the opening of its first prime retail space in Eastbourne, with doors opening on December 7.

Nestled within The Beacon shopping centre, the new 985 square foot space will create seven new jobs in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the festive period, shoppers will be invited to explore the brand’s very latest collections which include partywear, winter style essentials and gifts for all. Crew’s team of staff will be on hand to welcome shoppers with an array of celebratory offers, including an exclusive gift with purchases over £75.00.

Most Popular
A new premium clothing shop is set to open its doors in Eastbourne’s town centre.A new premium clothing shop is set to open its doors in Eastbourne’s town centre.
A new premium clothing shop is set to open its doors in Eastbourne’s town centre.

In addition, customers who shop in store from the opening on December 6 through to January 7 will automatically be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the 2024 Rothesay International tennis tournament.

The new Eastbourne store opens its doors on Crew Clothing’s 30th anniversary, following years of presence at Rothesay International Tennis Tournament.

The brand has been official merchandise partner at the tournament since 2019. The Arndale location provides an exciting addition to Crew’s ‘extensive high street portfolio; strengthening its connection to the south of England and its affiliation with British sport.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crew Clothing’s Head of Marketing, Naomi Parry said: “With our strong coastal heritage and ongoing partnership with the LTA, the opening of a permanent Eastbourne store is an exciting addition to the Crew portfolio. We have a number of enticing celebratory offers available and look forward to welcoming new and existing customers through our doors this Thursday.”

Related topics:England