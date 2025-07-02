New pub opening on Worthing seafront

A new pub and kitchen in Worthing is opening for a sneak peek on Friday – in time for the town’s Pride celebrations.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pier View pub and kitchen will open in the space previous occupied by Escape Bar and Grill in Marine Parade, opposite Worthing Pier.

The venue will be run by Steve Pease and Charlotte Morley, who are behind the transformation of The Park View pub in Durrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “We’re almost ready and looking forward to welcoming people. We’ll be doing breakfasts and brunches in the morning, and then we’ll transform into a pub and kitchen in the evening.

The Pier View pub and kitchen on Worthing seafront is opening for a sneak peek on Friday, July 4, in time for Worthing Pride

"We hope to appeal to a slightly more mature customer, as we’re aiming to be a pub on the seafront rather than a bar.”

The venue is not quite ready to open fully, but wanted to open this weekend to be involved with celebrating Worthing Pride. It will then close again for a few days after this weekend to finish the refurbishment and get the kitchen operational, before opening again for good shortly afterwards.

A Facebook post on The Pier View page, written as a poem, reads: “We’re nearly there, but not quite yet,

“The doors aren’t ready—no regrets!

“We’ve worked so hard, both day and night,

“To get the pub just feeling right.

“We want to open, show you round,

“With laughter, cheer, and pints that sound!

“There’ll be beer and spirits, drinks galore,

“But not quite everything in store.

“The kitchen’s coming—please don’t fear,

“The café too will soon be here.

“This Friday we’ll open, just in time,

“To join the Pride parade in shine!

“Then Sunday we’ll close, just for a bit,

“To finish the touches and make it all fit.

“Not long now till we fully shine—

“Next week, we’re open all the time!

“So follow us now, stay in the know,

“For updates, events, and when to go.

“We’re nearly ready, we’re almost through…

“And we can’t wait to welcome you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pier View is also advertising for staff on its Facebook page. The Pier View will be the sister venue to The Park View in Durrington.

Melanie Peters, of Rocket Social media and founder of the Worthing Food and Drink Group on Facebook, said: “It’s amazing to see the hospitality scene starting to thrive again in Worthing, with local pubs expanding into the town.

“Wishing all the best to Steve, Charlotte and the team.”