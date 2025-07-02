New pub opening on Worthing seafront
The Pier View pub and kitchen will open in the space previous occupied by Escape Bar and Grill in Marine Parade, opposite Worthing Pier.
The venue will be run by Steve Pease and Charlotte Morley, who are behind the transformation of The Park View pub in Durrington.
Steve said: “We’re almost ready and looking forward to welcoming people. We’ll be doing breakfasts and brunches in the morning, and then we’ll transform into a pub and kitchen in the evening.
"We hope to appeal to a slightly more mature customer, as we’re aiming to be a pub on the seafront rather than a bar.”
The venue is not quite ready to open fully, but wanted to open this weekend to be involved with celebrating Worthing Pride. It will then close again for a few days after this weekend to finish the refurbishment and get the kitchen operational, before opening again for good shortly afterwards.
A Facebook post on The Pier View page, written as a poem, reads: “We’re nearly there, but not quite yet,
“The doors aren’t ready—no regrets!
“We’ve worked so hard, both day and night,
“To get the pub just feeling right.
“We want to open, show you round,
“With laughter, cheer, and pints that sound!
“There’ll be beer and spirits, drinks galore,
“But not quite everything in store.
“The kitchen’s coming—please don’t fear,
“The café too will soon be here.
“This Friday we’ll open, just in time,
“To join the Pride parade in shine!
“Then Sunday we’ll close, just for a bit,
“To finish the touches and make it all fit.
“Not long now till we fully shine—
“Next week, we’re open all the time!
“So follow us now, stay in the know,
“For updates, events, and when to go.
“We’re nearly ready, we’re almost through…
“And we can’t wait to welcome you!”
The Pier View is also advertising for staff on its Facebook page. The Pier View will be the sister venue to The Park View in Durrington.
Melanie Peters, of Rocket Social media and founder of the Worthing Food and Drink Group on Facebook, said: “It’s amazing to see the hospitality scene starting to thrive again in Worthing, with local pubs expanding into the town.
“Wishing all the best to Steve, Charlotte and the team.”
