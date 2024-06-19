New regular flights to be launched from London Gatwick to Brest
Independent airline Volotea is to offer direct flights beginning on November 7.
"This new route provides travellers with a convenient and affordable option to explore the picturesque Brittany region of France,” says the airline.
With over a decade of experience in the aviation industry, Volotea has firmly established itself as a leading airline, successfully transporting over 60 million passengers to date.
The carrier’s newest route between the UK and France further expands its extensive network, operating around 450 routes across more than 100 airports.
The Barcelona-based airline, which now includes Brest as its ninth base in France and 20th operating base in its network, will offer approximately 12,000 seats on the route for the 2024 winter period, with plans to extend this offer into the summer of 2025.
The airline will operate two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays.
Situated on the scenic coast of Brittany, Brest is renowned for its rich seafaring heritage and captivating attractions. Tickets are now available to book on Volotea’s website at www.volotea.com.
Volotea chief strategy officer Gabriel Schmilovich said: “At Volotea, we are committed to expanding our network to offer our passengers more convenient and affordable travel options. After opening our Strasbourg route last year, we are proud to announce our second connection from the UK to France, linking London Gatwick with the vibrant city of Brest.
"This new route reflects our dedication to growing our presence in the UK market, with close to 39,000 seats on offer from London Gatwick this year. We thank London Gatwick for their continued support and partnership. We are confident this addition will enhance the travel experience for our passengers travelling from the UK capital and pave the way for even more connections in the future.”
London Gatwick airline relations manager Jennifer Newman said: “We are delighted to see Volotea’s expansion at London Gatwick. Passengers across London and the South East can already benefit from Volotea’s fantastic connection to Strasbourg, and the new route to the historic city of
Brest will be a welcome addition. Brest adds to the breadth of destinations already offered from London Gatwick, giving passengers another great option for travel.”