New restaurant to open in Brighton

German Doner Kebab has popped up in Brighton's North Street and it set to open in the coming weeks.

The building, which is between a Timpson's shop and a strip club, is being kitted out while the company continues hiring staff.

German Doner Kebab describes itself on its website: "German Doner Kebab is revolutionizing the kebab across the globe! Our game-changing gourmet kebabs are served in over 100 restaurants throughout the UK, Europe, North America and the Middle East – and we’re only just getting started!

"We opened our first store in Berlin in 1989 and spent the next decade perfecting our policies and procedures, our unique blend of traditional spices and exclusive products, as well as refining and improving our innovative cooking processes.