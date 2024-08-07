Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another branch of Sainsbury’s could soon be opened in Horsham after a planning inspector overturned the district council’s decision to refuse planning permission.

An application to change the use of the former Horsham Car Centre site, on Crawley Road, was turned down in January 2023, against the recommendation of planning officers.

Applicant Blackedge Properties Ltd launched an appeal that June.

A report to a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (August 6) said the appeal had now been allowed.

A second appeal for the same site was also allowed.

This one dropped a condition of planning permission that restricted the use to the sale of beers, wine, spirits and sundry goods by Majestic Wine Warehouses Ltd.

Blackedge Properties Ltd has three years to start the work.

The planning inspector partially allowed an application for costs, describing the council’s defence of its decision as ‘lacking’, adding: “There is little from the council to understand why its planning committee departed from the advice of officer’s and consultees.”

To view the applications, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/22/0785 and DC/23/1725.