Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new sandwich and snack bar has opened in Burgess Hill.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brunchies – a family run business – is on Church Street and officially opened its doors on October 1.

And it has a whole host of delicious food on offer with everything from hot breakfasts, sandwiches, home-made soups, cakes, baguettes – and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Jez Dutfield, 50, from Crawley, runs the business with his wife Maxine and they also offer outside catering for various events including business buffets, parties, christenings and funerals.

Jez and Maxine Dutfield open Brunchies in Church Road, Burgess Hill. SR2410091 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

Brunchies is on the site of the old Wood and Sons in Burgess Hill. Jez said: “I loved the shop and its history and I loved the fabrication of the shop, I loved the build of the shop and I didn’t really want to change anything about that. It was a 125-year-old business and it was just gorgeous.”