New sandwich and snack bar opens in Burgess Hill

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
A new sandwich and snack bar has opened in Burgess Hill.

Brunchies – a family run business – is on Church Street and officially opened its doors on October 1.

And it has a whole host of delicious food on offer with everything from hot breakfasts, sandwiches, home-made soups, cakes, baguettes – and more.

Owner Jez Dutfield, 50, from Crawley, runs the business with his wife Maxine and they also offer outside catering for various events including business buffets, parties, christenings and funerals.

Jez and Maxine Dutfield open Brunchies in Church Road, Burgess Hill. SR2410091 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldJez and Maxine Dutfield open Brunchies in Church Road, Burgess Hill. SR2410091 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld
Jez and Maxine Dutfield open Brunchies in Church Road, Burgess Hill. SR2410091 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

Brunchies is on the site of the old Wood and Sons in Burgess Hill. Jez said: “I loved the shop and its history and I loved the fabrication of the shop, I loved the build of the shop and I didn’t really want to change anything about that. It was a 125-year-old business and it was just gorgeous.”

