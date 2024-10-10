New sandwich and snack bar opens in Burgess Hill
Brunchies – a family run business – is on Church Street and officially opened its doors on October 1.
And it has a whole host of delicious food on offer with everything from hot breakfasts, sandwiches, home-made soups, cakes, baguettes – and more.
Owner Jez Dutfield, 50, from Crawley, runs the business with his wife Maxine and they also offer outside catering for various events including business buffets, parties, christenings and funerals.
Brunchies is on the site of the old Wood and Sons in Burgess Hill. Jez said: “I loved the shop and its history and I loved the fabrication of the shop, I loved the build of the shop and I didn’t really want to change anything about that. It was a 125-year-old business and it was just gorgeous.”
