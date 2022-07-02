New shop opens in Bexhill

Maybugs, an independent retailer, opened its third store yesterday (Friday, July 1) in Devonshire Road.

The business is owned by Greg Rose and John Dale.

Cllr Paul Plim, the mayor of Bexhill, opened the store by cutting the yellow ribbon alongside other local dignitaries, business owners and the chamber of commerce.

Greg and John outside Maybugs Bexhill

Greg said: “Once again we are just stunned by the love for Maybugs. Customers were queueing to get inside an hour before opening.

"We know our existing customer base will love the new store as all of their favourites are there, plus lots of exclusive things just in the Bexhill store too.

"However what I find the most exciting is watching new customers discover us for the first time. It’s a bit like David Attenborough on a discovery to a new planet with all the Oooohs and Ahhhhs as customers work their way around the store inspecting every inch.”

John said: “Maybugs is like our child, and it’s just so special to see it grow and blossom. You’d think by the third one it would get easier, but this store has been particularly hard work to get ready, but with the help of our fabulous team and our superb suppliers we have pulled it off.

Inside Maybugs Bexhill

"We are just so proud of it, we may be a small independent business, but we like to think we can give the big shops a run for their money.”

Greg added: “Part of our ethos is not just to be a shop, but to be part of the community too. So in addition to sponsoring the Hailsham Hockey Club and Eastbourne Pride we are thrilled to have partnered with Charity For Kids, a local children’s charity who provide help for disabled, sick, and terminally ill children by launching their 2023 Bexhill fundraising calendar.”

Maybugs stocks an array of gifts, homewares, jewellery, toys, fashion accessories and fragrance.

Maybugs was established in 2018 with their first store opening in Hailsham.

Greg and John with Cllr Paul Plim, the mayor of Bexhill

Greg and John also own Flowers by Maybugs, a florist based in Hailsham that opened in 2019.

Earlier this year Maybugs won Independent Gift Retailer of the Year at The Greats.

Maybugs was also nominated in the High Street Hero category at The Small Awards run by Small Business Britain.

Customers queuing down the street to get in