A new store has opened in Bexhill.

Tapi Carpets & Floors is based at the Ravenside Retail Park in Ravenside Close.

Martin Harris, founder of Tapi Carpets & Floors, said: “We’re delighted to announce our store is open in Bexhill. We’re continuing to offer customers a gorgeous collection of floors suitable for all budgets and design styles.

“Tapi Carpets & Floors is the brainchild of a team of 10 specialists with extensive experience who founded the brand in 2015, with a passion to bring choice and outstanding service at great value prices. Tapi has been rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot and has also been voted the best in flooring shop on Trustpilot.

“Our highly experienced Tapi team is committed to offering customers a totally different instore experience and style, with clear pricing and the very best customer care. We’re really excited to bring our offering to Bexhill.”