Haskins Garden Centres’ Roundstone site in Angmering will welcome a brand-new Lakeland store in November. The business said it will ‘enhance the centre’s offering to the local area’.

Lakeland – taking its name from its founding home in Windermere in the Lake District – offers a ‘variety of high-quality cooking, baking, cleaning, and laundry products’.

The new shop will create nine jobs in the area.

Nick Joad, centre manager at Haskins Roundstone said: “Our Roundstone centre is already a leading shopping destination in the local community, and Lakeland’s recognised and celebrated quality product range further enhances this offering.

"Everyone at Roundstone is excited to see the new store open within our centre this autumn.”

Emma Kay, head of property and programme management at Lakeland said it is a ‘pleasure to be working in partnership’ with a ‘like-minded family business which shares our values’.

She added: “Having grown from humble beginnings through a passion for quality and customer care, Haskins, much like Lakeland, has established itself as a go-to destination with strong roots in the local community and a loyal following.

“We can't wait to open the doors to customers old and new”

Haskins Roundstone is already home to a family-friendly restaurant, a ‘broad selection’ of outdoor and indoor plants, garden furniture as well as ‘quality food & drink and clothing’.

A spokesperson added: “The centre provides an indispensable plant advice centre with knowledgeable staff, with the variety of facilities making it a hugely popular destination for local families and shoppers.

"The new Lakeland store further elevates Roundstone’s offering, filled with tried-and-tested solutions for the kitchen and home.

"Friendly and knowledgeable store colleagues will be on hand to help customers discover quality home products that elevate cooking and last the tests of time.”

Lakeland is scheduled to open at Haskins Roundstone this November. For more information on Haskins Garden Centres and the variety of plants and gardening advice available, please visit www.haskins.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can follow @HaskinsGarden on Twitter and @HaskinsGardenCentres on Facebook to share any garden-related queries and keep up to date with all the latest news.

