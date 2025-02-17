New shop to open in West Sussex town centre – and it sounds like we're in for a treat
Signage has gone up for a new store in the centre of Worthing.
Egg Free Cake Box is set to open in Montague Place, in a unit previously occupied by another food retailer.
Located next to entertainment venue VIBE, the space was previously occupied by Subway, which closed that branch in September 2023.
Cake Box was approached for comment, but has not yet responded to our request. On its website, it shows it has franchises around the UK.
It sells occasion cakes, as well as cupcakes, cheesecakes and cake accessories. It offers a one-hour collection service on some items.
