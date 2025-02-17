New shop to open in West Sussex town centre – and it sounds like we're in for a treat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Signage has gone up for a new store in the centre of Worthing.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egg Free Cake Box is set to open in Montague Place, in a unit previously occupied by another food retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cake Box was approached for comment, but has not yet responded to our request. On its website, it shows it has franchises around the UK.

It sells occasion cakes, as well as cupcakes, cheesecakes and cake accessories. It offers a one-hour collection service on some items.