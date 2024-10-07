New shop to open 'soon' on site of former Haywards Heath Carpetright store
Tapi Carpets and Floors bought the Carpetright store when the company went into administration earlier this year. Now Tapi says it will open the former Carpetright store in Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, ‘soon.’
The store is one of 54 which Tapi bought when the Carpetright chain fell into financial difficulties.
At the time of the sale, Tapi said in a letter to customers on its website that its acquisition would save the jobs of more than 300 people “whilst enabling Tapi to expand into a number of areas we don’t currently serve.
“We are desperately sad not to have been able to save more of the business and customer orders. However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.”
