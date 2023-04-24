Edit Account-Sign Out
New show home opens at site of former South Downs mushroom farm

A new show home has opened at a South Downs development site – a former mushroom farm.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

The show home is the first to open on the third phase of construction of 75 houses at Abingworth Fields, Thakeham.

The properties are being built by Bellway South London.

Bellway sales director Daniel Williamson said: “Construction work is progressing well at Abingworth Fields, which has put us in the position of being able to complete the first homes on site, welcome the first new residents and to open the doors to this three-bedroom show home.”

A new show home has opened at the site of a former South Downs mushroom farm
A new show home has opened at the site of a former South Downs mushroom farm

He said the property has a sizeable hallway leading to a spacious kitchen/dining room with French doors to the back garden.

He said the dual-aspect living room had been styled “with traditional-style bookshelves and wildlife motifs.

“Upstairs, two of the bedrooms feature floral, bird and equestrian designs, while a third bedroom has been created for a young cricket fan complete with stumps for a headboard, in a nod to the cricket pitch and pavilion provided as part of the wider development at Abingworth Meadows.

"The upstairs study/spare bedroom features dark green panelling and leather-effect and brass accessories to complete the traditional look.”

Inside the new show home at Thakeham
Inside the new show home at Thakeham

The development’s 75 new homes feature 49 properties for private sale, including eight two-bedroom houses for the over-55s, as well as 26 affordable properties for local people available through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The wider development on land formerly used for mushroom farming, has also delivered a cricket pitch with a pavilion, football fields, a village hall, changing rooms, a pre-school building and a shop and café.

Prices for two-bedroom apartments at Abingworth Fields are from £270,000.

Related topics:South DownsBellwayThakehamSouth London