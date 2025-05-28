A brand new street food restaurant has brought the finest Malaysian delicacies to Sussex – and it's a must visit.

Roti King is now open for business at 57 Ship Street in Brighton – and Sussex World was invited to try some of the items on the menu.

The restaurant – in the historic Brighton lanes – is the first to open outside London.

The new restaurant brings Roti King’s cult Malaysian flavours to the city’s thriving independent food scene. Its other locations are based in Spitalfields, Euston, Battersea and Waterloo.

At the Brighton site, guests can watch roti being hand-stretched and cooked to order in the open kitchen.

I can confirm it is tasty as it looks.

I tried some of the Roti Canai – two pieces of roti served with a chicken kari. If you prefer, you can also go for dhal, beef rendang, fish or mutton.

Hailing from Malaysia’s Indian-Muslim (mamak) community, this flatbread has rightfully earned its place as a national staple and street food superstar.

It has a crispy outer layer and buttery, elastic interior – whilst the handmade, thin dough provides the perfect balance.

No roti experience is complete without a curry and the chicken was simply delicious. The roti acts like a sponge, soaking up the flavoursome spices and textures. It really does make for a rich, flavourful, and comforting meal.

The most impressive thing about roti is its versatility. You’ll find versions stuffed with egg (roti telur), sardines, cheese, or even warm banana (roti pisang) for those with a sweet tooth (like me). It transitions seamlessly from a savoury meal to an indulgent dessert.

Also on the menu is Murtabak – stuffed roti with a choice of filling (lamb or spinach and cheese], served with dhal kari. Rice and noodles dishes are also available and they looked equally fantastic.

Sides include Acar Timun (spicy crunchy salad topped with crushed peanuts); Ayam Goreng Berempah (chef special fried chicken with sambal dipping sauce); Kangkung Belacan (morning glory cooked in shrimp paste and sambal) and Prawns Balado (stir fry prawns in spicy aromatic sambal sauce).

I opted for the fried chicken and it took my breath away.

With a crispy, golden-brown exterior, the chicken is marinated in a rich, aromatic blend of spices and herbs that make it anything but ordinary. The skin is crunchy and flavoursome without being greasy. The tender meat was complimented beautifully by the spicy sambal dipping sauce. This added a layer of heat and sweetness which made it the perfect side dish.

Roti King boasts some signature drinks to wash down your meal. These are the Teh Tarik (Malaysian pulled tea served hot or over ice); Teh O’Ais (lemon tea served over ice) and Milo ice (Malaysian chocolate malt drink).

There are also a great choice of cocktails, beers and wine, as well as soft drinks.

Founder and head chef Sugen Gopal said: “Brighton has always had a special place in my heart – there's an energy to the city that makes it one of my favourite places to eat out in the UK.

"The Lanes, with its independent spirit and incredible food culture, feels like the perfect home for Roti King outside of London. I can't wait to share our food with such a passionate and knowledgeable community.”

The new restaurant is in a Grade II-listed building that was previously home to a jewellers dating back to the 19th century.

The 50-cover restaurant retains as much of the original character as possible. Inside, murals inspired by Malaysian street art bring the space to life, with artwork dedicated to the playfulness and innocence of children – echoing the sense of joy that great food brings.

Roti King Brighton will be open daily in May, Monday to Sunday, 12pm – 10pm. As with other sites, the restaurant operates on a walk-in only basis, with takeaway – delivery available soon after.

Find out more at www.rotiking.co.uk or on Instagram via @rotikinguk.