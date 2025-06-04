New supermarket opens in Worthing this weekend

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 4th Jun 2025, 18:19 BST

A new supermarket has a grand opening week planned.

AsiaMart, Asia Food Supermarket, in Montague Street, Worthing, will officially open on Sunday, June 8, at 9am.

But between June 6 (when there will be a soft opening) and June 13, customers will get 10 per cent off and there will be limited free gift bags.

AsiaMart will be open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. The owners already have branches in Brighton and Southampton.

The supermarket is in the unit previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse, opposite H&M.

