Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new upmarket wine bar is getting set to open in Horsham.

The new ‘over 25s’ bar – known as D’Arcy’s – is on the site of the former Polygon cocktail bar in Piries Place.

Work has been taking place at the premises for the past couple of months and its owners say it is now getting set to open ‘soon.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media statement they say: “D’Arcy’s will be a place where wine meets elegance. Perfect for couples and friends seeking unforgettable evenings of wine and conversation.

D'Arcy's Wine Bar is opening soon in Piries Place, Horsham