New upmarket wine bar gets set to open in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:47 BST
A new upmarket wine bar is getting set to open in Horsham.

The new ‘over 25s’ bar – known as D’Arcy’s – is on the site of the former Polygon cocktail bar in Piries Place.

Work has been taking place at the premises for the past couple of months and its owners say it is now getting set to open ‘soon.’

In a social media statement they say: “D’Arcy’s will be a place where wine meets elegance. Perfect for couples and friends seeking unforgettable evenings of wine and conversation.

D'Arcy's Wine Bar is opening soon in Piries Place, Horsham

"Catering to discerning individuals aged 25 and above, a place for those who seek to expand their wine knowledge in sophisticated surroundings. Join us for a relaxed evening, a bite to eat and regular special events that we can’t wait to share with you."

