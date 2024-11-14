Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new venue in Horsham is getting set to open as a wine bar, cafe and shop.

Chez Polie – situated at The Boulevard in Highwood village – is currently seeking a premises licence from Horsham District Council.

In a statement to the council, Chez Polie says: “We will serve wine by the glass, beers, and also wine by the bottle. As per our lease with Berkeley Homes, we will open until 8pm three evenings a week.”

It plans to open in the evenings on Thurday, Friday and Saturdays and from 8am-5pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays, and from 9am-3pm on Sundays.

The new venue is sited in The Boulevard in Highwood village, Horsham

It says that, as the business is sited in a residential area, it expects to primarily serve the local community.