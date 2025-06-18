New West Sussex café says it's offering something new – with a chance to get free bubble tea and coffee on opening day

A new café in Littlehampton is set to open next week – and says it will be offering something new for the town.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soshi Café will open at 2 Norfolk House, Beach Road, on Thursday, June 26. It is being run by Saf Ahmad, a businessman with lots of hospitality experience.

Saf said: “We took on this space because we wanted to bring something nice to the area. We’re going to be offering something new, that people can’t really get in Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we have a really big space, so it will be family friendly and will also offer a quiet zone if people want to work on their laptop or have meetings.

Soshi Cafe will open in Littlehampton on June 26. It will serve Turkish cuisine and bubble tea.

"We can’t wait to open and welcome people in.”

Soshi Café will serve breakfast, artisan coffee, bubble tea, milkshakes and light lunches with a Turkish flavour, thanks to Saf’s Turkish chef. Dishes include lamb or chicken shish, lamb kofte, humus falafel, grilled halloumi, grilled seabass and more.

Saf has also bought special bubble tea equipment to keep Littlehampton’s younger generation happy, and said he will be offering kids activity sheets to children who come to the café.

"We want mums to be able to have a coffee and for their children to have something to do. Plus, we know children don’t really drink coffee so by offering bubble tea there is something popular for them,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers will be able to claim a free bubble tea or coffee on opening day when they purchase another item. They can also claim 15 per cent off breakfast or lunch until July 2.

Soshi Café will be open six days a week, from 7am to 5pm, and will close on Mondays.

For more information, see its Facebook page.