New West Sussex restaurant looks almost ready to open

Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:45 BST

Work on a new Korean-Japanese sushi restaurant in Worthing looks to be nearing completion.

Kokoro is due to open in Warwick Street, in the space formerly occupied by Triple Two Coffee.

Signage for the latest branch of this national chain is now up. Work on the interior looks quite advanced, with empty hot food counters and tables visible inside.

Founded by Rak-Kyu Park just over a decade ago, Kokoro has around 50 locations across the UK including two already in Sussex – in Brighton and Chichester.

Kokoro looks ready to open in Worthing very soon

Its website says: “KOKORO’s success can be attributed to our customers’ appreciation for authentic and delicious meals, supported by good service through KOKORO’s reliable quality management in sourcing and packaging.”

On the Kokoro website, menu items include chicken katsu curry, sweet and sour chicken, Kokoro beef bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

Kokoro was asked for comment and details of the opening date.

See https://kokorouk.com/

