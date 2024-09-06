Adam Seidman is the man behind Lark – a new independent business at 114 Montague Street, with serves ‘excellent wines, delicious cocktails and the cheesiest toasties in town’.

Lark opened in mid-August with building work coming to a conclusion with the new signage recently installed.

Adam said he made the move to the Sussex coast from London for family reasons, after his partner recently gave birth to their first child.

"I was still working in London but it’s difficult to do that job when you're not there all the time,” Adam explained.

"I started looking around here in Worthing and this place became available.

"I know the area a bit and had a general feeling for what Worthing is about before we started. There was a changing demographic here in the last few years.

“I thought there was a space for this sort of thing. There are other great wine places but we are offering something a bit different. Ours is a mix of the wine and cocktail side with a seasonal food element and table service.

"I've been doing this for 15 / 20 years – in various places in and outside London.”

Adam said Lark will be a ‘relaxing’ and ‘knowledgeable’ establishment, offering a ‘good quality, reasonably priced product, in a small place’.

He added: “We have had some nice feedback and have regulars already. People are embracing it. People in Worthing love to embrace small businesses and are loyal to them.

“We are a pre and post dinner place. So far, each week has been better than the last. Things are ticking along quite nicely.

“Everyone is incredibly friendly – I’m from London so that take a lot of getting used to!

“It’s a good town if you need to get things done. Everyone is a tradesman.

“The food and drink scene is really supportive with other businesses helping to get our name out there.”

Adam said Lark is not targeted at a particular demographic with ‘quite a varied audience’.

“In London, everything is Instagram and Google,” he said. “Down here – it seems to be more Facebook and TripAdvisor.

"We don’t really target anyone – everyone is welcome.

“We have locally sourced products but we don’t preach about it.”

Lark is open from 4pm to 11pm on Wednesday and Thursdays and 4pm to 12am on Friday and Saturdays. It serves customers from 2 to 8pm on Sundays before closing on Monday and Tuesday.

Bookings are recommended in the ‘busy parts’ of the week but walk-ins are ‘encouraged’.

Melanie Peters, of Rocket Social Media – who runs the Worthing & Adur Food & Drink Group – said: “Congratulations to Adam and the team at Lark on the exciting opening of their new wine bar!

"Hospitality is truly thriving in Worthing, and it's wonderful to see so many new places opening up for us to enjoy.”

Find out more at larkworthing.com or on Facebook.

