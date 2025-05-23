New Worthing cocktail bar to officially launch this weekend with special events, stilt walkers and a fire show
Harlequins, in Chapel Road, will host three days of events tonight, tomorrow and Sunday (May 23-25). Activities will include flamingo bingo and beats with brunch, and there will also be stilt walkers and a fire show.
Offering two-for-one cocktails, Harlequins has taken over the space from Slug and Lettuce, which closed last month.
Harlequins has been open for a couple of weeks, but this weekend is its official launch to the town.
When news of the change of brands was revealed, it was described as ‘an exciting new chapter for the town’.
"Fleurets is delighted to announce the successful re-letting of the Slug and Lettuce site in Worthing,” a spokesperson then said.
"Located at 20 Chapel Road, the well-known venue is set to undergo an exciting transformation under new management, re-emerging as Harlequin’s, a fresh concept promising more entertainment, bigger events, and an elevated customer experience for the Worthing community.
"Building on the strong foundations laid by the Slug and Lettuce, Harlequin’s aims to retain much of the charm that made the venue a local favourite while introducing a new offering to the town.”
